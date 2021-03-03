Halifax County joined several others school systems in announcing a return to in-person learning in a vote Monday night.

While parents can still choose online classes, one charter school in the county is offering a twist on the traditional virtual learning schedule, allowing parents and students the option for evening classes.

KIPP in Halifax County hopes these additional hours will allow easier access to classes.

"We noticed that many of our students had difficulty accessing the traditional times that we would go to school due to their families work hours," said Joseph Lofstedt, the principal at KIPP Halifax Primary School.

The school started offering later class hours at the beginning of this school year. One third of the students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade are taking advantage of the programming.

Participation rates have skyrocketed ever since the school started offering parents the flexibility of enrolling their children in late afternoon or evening hours instead of morning hours.

"We have many more students who are able to attend access, and then have that either parental support or sibling support," said Lofstedt.

Ryan Daniels enrolled her 9-year-old daughter Ryleigh into late afternoon classes at Halifax Primary School. As a working mom, Daniels tells us the schedule allows her do her own work in the first part of the day so that later she could help her daughter.

"For the first time in a long time, I’m able to sit right there with her, see what’s going on, be able to see what they’re doing in the classroom," says Daniels, "I feel like now I have the opportunity to be more engaged in her educational experience and what she’s learning."

The shift has also been good for Ryleigh, Daniels said.

"She doesn’t miss a beat in terms of what she needs to learn. So she had perfect attendance and been to school on time every day so far this school year."