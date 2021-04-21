  • Weather

Political News

Greece to reopen tourism services on May 15

Posted April 21, 2021 11:39 a.m. EDT

A man wearing a protective face mask walks with is dog in Alimos, a seaside suburb of Athens, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's prime minister says the country's tourism industry will open on May 15 when a ban on travel between different regions in the country will also be lifted.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address Wednesday, adding that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen outdoor areas starting on May 3.

Restrictions, many of which have been in effect since early November, will remain in place over Orthodox Easter on May 2.

