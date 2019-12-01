— A man was shot Friday afternoon when he tried to break inside a Graham home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on the 3200 block of S. North Carolina Highway 87.

An investigation revealed that Tristan Antonio Chavez, 22, of Stockard Road, tried to gain access into the home by "beating and kicking the door," officials said. The homewoner confronted Chavez, and a brief struggle occurred. After the homeowner was struck, Chavez was shot.

Deputies said Chavez was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Chavez was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and will be arrested when he is released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.