  • Program Alert

    At 11: Virtual town hall interrupted by white supremacists according to Hillsborough mayor, Northern Orange NAACP. — The meeting was meant to create a safe space for members of the Black and Latinx communities to share their experiences. As it was going on, Hillsborough Mayor Jennifer Weaver said the call was suddenly interrupted by users she described as white supremacists. 

  • Program Alert

    Hotter days are ahead. On WRAL News at 10 on Fox 50, Zach Maloch has an update on when cooler weather is possible. — Heat index values will range between 100-104 on Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologist Zach Maloch explains if a heat advisory will be needed.

Business

Uncertainty pushes gold price to record $1,926 per ounce

Posted July 27, 2020 1:02 a.m. EDT
Updated July 27, 2020 1:03 a.m. EDT

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a Thai shopkeeper adjusts his face mask at a gold shop in Bangkok, Thailand. The price of gold surged more than $30 on Monday, July 27, 2020 to over $1,926 per ounce as investors step up buying of the precious metal often sought in times of uncertainty. Gold was trading at $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia, up 1.5%, after surging over the weekend. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

BEIJING — The price of gold surged to a record above $1,926 per ounce on Monday as investors moved money into an asset seen as a safe haven amid jitters about U.S.-Chinese tension and the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold rose more than $30 to $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia. It added 1.5% after breaking its 2011 record high on Friday.

Prices of gold and silver have jumped as rising infection numbers and job losses in the United States and some other economies fuel concern the recovery from the virus and the worst global downturn since the 1930s might be faltering.

Precious metals, along with bonds, often are seen as stores of value when financial markets decline. Forecasters watch their prices as an indicator of how investors see the economic future.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.