  • Program Alert

    On WRAL-TV at 11: Eric Miller shares a family's plea to allow a mother to say goodbye to her 9-year-old son after crash involving GoRaleigh bus. — A man was killed and a nine-year-old boy was critically injured from a crash involving a GoRaleigh bus on Sunday. On WRAL-TV at 11, Eric Miller shares the family’s emotional plea for help getting the boy’s mother in the U.S. to say goodbye, and Chris Lea shares Cam Newton’s comments that are creating controversy on social media.

Business

Germany's Bosch buys British automated driving startup Five

Posted April 12, 2022 3:38 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — German auto parts and technology company Bosch said Tuesday it is buying Five, a British automated driving startup, for an undisclosed amount.

Bosch said Five, which is based in Cambridge and employs 140 people at six locations in the U.K., currently focuses on a cloud-based development and testing platform for the software used in self-driving cars.

Bosch board member Markus Heyn said the company wants Five “to give an extra boost to our work in software development for safe automated driving, and offer our customers European-made technology.”

Bosch said in a statement that Five ”gave preference to Bosch over other takeover bidders," which it didn't identify, and that the agreement was signed at the beginning of April. It said the companies agreed not to disclose financial details, and that the deal is subject to approval by antritrust authorities.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.