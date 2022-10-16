From GoFundMe to hashtags to murals: How support is pouring in for Raleigh shooting victims from across the country

RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial at the entrance of the Hedingham neighborhood has grown each day since the Oct. 13 shooting, with flowers, tributes, cards, candles and messages to the five lives lost and the two people who were injured.

Volunteers on Monday erected crosses with each of the victim's names, staking them into the ground. Every few minutes, people in the community stop by to pay their respects to those who died.

Sources tell WRAL News Austin Thompson, 15, allegedly left a trail of terror in the community Thursday, when five people were shot to death, including his own 16-year-old brother.

The seven victims ranged in age from 16 to 60. Those who lost their lives were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot; James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Connors, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.

A memorial service for M arshall, who was set to be married in two weeks, will be held on Oct. 29. Her family is meeting with lawmakers Tuesday about improvements to mental health training.

Another Raleigh police officer, Casey Clark, 33, was treated and released from the hospital, but Marcille "Lynn" Gardner, a special education teacher who just turned 60, remains at WakeMed in stable condition Monday with numerous surgeries ahead.

The Hedingham shooting victims mourned, remembered

NO TITLE PROVIDED

When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the deadly shooting in Hedingham, he packed his materials in his truck and came to Raleigh to paint a piece of hope for the community.

The mural transformed all day Sunday as he learned more and more about the victims.

There are five coffins on his mural, each symbolizing one of the victims. He chose bright colors to represent light.

“On one box we have flowers on another, musical instruments," said Marquez. "Another one there’s someone that had a dog so we need to fill in two more boxes.”

He also made the crosses that sit at the memorial.

He hopes the colors, symbols and shapes can offer hope light and healing.

“This made me really sad and I felt like spending a couple of days here," said Marquez. "It was worth it, the community has been real receptive and glad that I came."

Marquez said they will display the mural somewhere in the neighborhood where people can come see it within the next few days.

NO TITLE PROVIDED

Support for Raleigh victims and families impacted by the Hedingham shooting.

Officer Gabriel Torres

Gadi Adelman with Back the Blue NC also highlighted the importance of memorials and vigils for not only Torresm but all lives lost.

“Once the media leaves and a few weeks or a month has gone by and everything dies down, get in touch with the people you met. Get to know your neighbors and watch out for everybody," said Gadi Adelman with Back the Blue NC. "We’ve lost out in neighborhoods today, neighbors don’t know their neighbors and I think they need to keep this going. They need to keep this tight-knit community going and they need to do that everywhere.”

Torres leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin told WRAL News she talked with the widow of Gabriel Torres.

“I think that is the hardest thing I have ever had to do," said Baldwin. "She was heartbroken and in tears.”

The Raleigh Police Department established a memorial for the fallen officer at 218 West Cabarrus St. People who wish to support his family can email supportRPD@raleighnc.gov.

Susan Karnatz

NO TITLE PROVIDED

A celebration of life for Susan Karnatz is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church at 11905 Strickland Road in Raleigh. Karnatz was 49.

From California to New Jersey runners posted the miles they logged Sunday on social media, captioned #RunForSue.

They're tributes to Karnatz, a Raleigh mother of three who was killed in this week's mass shooting.

Karnatz was a devoted member of the NC Roadrunners Club.

"She meant so much to so many people. We just wanted to be able to do something," said club president Jack Threadgill.

Friends said on Thursday night she was on a seven-mile run at the Neuse River Greenway.

Just over 5 miles in, she was shot and killed during a rampage police said was carried out by a 15-year-old boy.

NO TITLE PROVIDED

"It’s just a random, senseless tragedy that could happen at any time, anywhere," said Tyler Pake with the NC Roadrunners Club.

As they mourned Karnatz's loss, friends knew they wanted to do something.

They decided to #RunForSue. Some of them logged 5.1 miles, the distance she'd reached before her death.

Others posted 1.9 miles, finishing the journey she started on Thursday.

"My wife did that," Pake said. "So together we finished Sue’s whole seven miles."

The Roadrunners Club said they're already planning an annual memorial run in Karnatz's memory.

Until then, they'll keep running for sue - hoping their shared love can be a light for those she leaves behind.

"I know obviously it can’t change what happened, but hopefully that show of solidarity is just a way of sending our thoughts and prayers and condolences to Tom and her three amazing boys and will help in some way, just to show them how much she meant to everybody," said Pake.

The club says they're also planning to honor Karnatz at the American Tobacco Trail 10 mile in Durham on Saturday.

Mary Marshall

On Sunday, the page had raised more than $12,000.

Nicole Connors

"Words can't explain how much I miss them both," her husband wrote. "I left her and Sammy for a moment to go to the store, and they were both gone within minutes."

Lynn Gardner

A friend set up a GoFundMe for Lynn Gardner , who was injured while visiting a neighbor during the Hedingham shooting. The GoFundMe page has raised $18,000 to help with medical bills.

Friends posted Saturday that Gardner was in surgery and has a "long road to recovery ahead of her," including multiple surgeries.

NO TITLE PROVIDED

"To know Lynn is to love her," the post read. "She is a special and unique person in her positivity and generosity. Let's return that generosity and help take care of Lynn as she fights to overcome this tragedy."

Another victim, Nicole Connors, loved dogs. She died alongside her Jack Russell mix, Sammy, said her husband, Tracey Howard. He found them together lying on the porch.

As of Sunday afternoon, GoFundMe pages were not posted for James Roger Thompson, the brother of the alleged shooter; Nicole Connors, Susan Karnatz or Casey Clark.

Get help