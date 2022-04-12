— When Diana Chabrier of Franklinton couldn't find her favorite pie at Food Lion, she bought a lottery ticket instead -- and ended up winning $100,000.

Chabrier hoped to buy a pie from the Food Lion on U.S. 1 in Franklinton during a Saturday night dessert run. Instead, she bought a 200X The Cash ticket for $30.

“They didn’t have my pie so I got a ticket instead,” laughed Chabrier. “I can’t say the name of the pie, or it will sell out.”

She checked the ticket early Sunday morning with her husband and daughter.

“I thought the ticket said 20X,” Chabrier said. “My daughter was like, ‘Mom that doesn’t say 20.’”

Chabrier realized it was 200X -- and that she had won $100,000. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, taking home $71,019 after taxes.

Chabrier said she will use the money to pay bills and finally get her pie.

“I’m just so grateful,” Chabrier said. “This will really take the weight off my husband’s shoulders.”

The 200X The Cash game launched in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Six $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.