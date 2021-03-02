— A former U.S. Marine and Onslow County man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for his role in illegally smuggling firearms, ammunition, body armor and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti.

Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, age 34, a former U.S. Marine born in Haiti and a naturalized citizen of the United States, was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison. The Department of Justice reports Duroseau impersonated high ranking military officers and pretended to be on military business in order to send the weapons.

Duroseau’s purpose was to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment in order to engage in foreign armed conflict. according to the Department of Justice.

Duroseau, at the time an active duty U.S. Marine with the rank of sergeant, worked along a co-conspirator to help send eight firearms, including a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as copious ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor, to Haiti via commercial aircraft.

On December 12, 2020, Duroseau was convicted following a three-day trial (conviction) of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army. Additionally, the jury decided that the firearms and equipment should be forfeited.