Business

Ford posts surprise profit on autonomous vehicle unit gain

Posted July 30, 2020 4:31 p.m. EDT
Updated July 30, 2020 4:32 p.m. EDT

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Thursday surprised Wall Street by posting a $1.12 billion second-quarter net profit due to gains on its stake in the Argo AI autonomous vehicle operation.

Without the $3.5 billion gain, the company lost $1.9 billion, or a 35 cents per share. That beat Wall Street expectations of a $1.17 per-share loss.

A year ago, Ford posted a $148 million net profit.

Revenue was down by about half from a year ago to $19.37 billion, which narrowly beat estimates, according to FactSet.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.