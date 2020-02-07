— A fetus was found at a Hillsborough sewer pump station Friday morning, and police asked for any information from the public that would help them find the mother to ensure she was safe.

"We are very concerned about the mother," said Lt. Davis Trimmer of the Hillsborough Police Department’s Investigations Division.

Trimmer said there could be medical concerns for the mother if a miscarriage or an assault occurred.

A Hillsborough utilities worker found the fetus at about 10:30 a.m. while cleaning out a pump station on Orange Grove Road. The body has been transported to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy.

Pump stations help sewage flow past an elevated area by lifting the sewage from a lower to a higher elevation. Utilities staff regularly perform maintenance on the pumps to prevent overflows. The Orange Grove Road pump station was last cleaned out on Wednesday, authorities said.

Anyone with information that would help police determine the identity of the mother and her whereabouts is asked to call Trimmer at 919-296-9525. People also can call 919-296-9555 to provide information anonymously.