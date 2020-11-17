  • Breaking

    FDA authorizes first coronavirus test that can be taken and provide results at home — The FDA on Tuesday authorized the first coronavirus diagnostic test that can be taken at home and provides rapid results. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit uses self-collected nasal swab samples and can be used by anyone over 14-years-old.

    30 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston, Halifax, and Northampton counties.

    'You don't need to spend lots of money.' At 11, how to clean and disinfect your home if you or someone you live with tests positive for COVID-19 — As more people test positive for coronavirus, families are having to figure out how to live with someone who has contracted the virus.

    'Them going back full time, that's a little different.' Reaction to Wake's plan to bring students back in-person — All students in Wake County will have in-person instruction starting in January, despite rising coronavirus cases in the state.

FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home

Posted November 17, 2020 10:21 p.m. EST

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. FDA officials on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By MATTHEW PERRONE, AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19 beyond health care facilities and testing sites. However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.

The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

The company's test allows users to swab themselves to collect a nasal sample. The sample is then swirled in a vial that plugs into a portable device, that interprets the results and displays whether the person tested positive or negative for coronavirus.

To date, the agency has authorized nearly 300 tests for coronavirus. The vast majority require a nasal swab performed by a health professional and must be processed at laboratories using high-tech testing equipment. A handful allow people to collect their own sample at home — a nasal swab or saliva — that’s then shipped to a lab, which usually means waiting days for results.

Health experts have for months called for options to allow people to test themselves at home, reducing turnaround times and the potential spread of the virus to health care workers.

Lucira did not immediately respond to request for additional details.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

