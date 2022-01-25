— A mother and her daughter who were reported missing in 2017 in Fayetteville were found safe, according to an announcement from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Amber Renaye Weber and her daughter Miracle Smith were reported missing in January five years ago.

The mother and her child were victims of physical abuse, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The leads to the case initially went cold, officials said. The case was picked up last year by the department's investigative assistant Sonia Roldan.

"The investigation gained momentum when investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department and U.S. Marshals developed information that the missing child and mother were located in Bunnlevel, North Carolina, and may be associated with Joe Smith, 59. On Jan. 19, the ATF charged Joe Smith with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," according to U.S. Marshals.

Authorities found Miracle Smith on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel on Tuesday and gave her and her sibling to the Harnett County Department of Social Services.

Officials did not release any information about where the two were found or why they went missing.

Joe Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday and U.S. Marshalls searched his home. They seized four guns from Smith's home.