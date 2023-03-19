NO TITLE PROVIDED
Local News
Farmers adapt seasonal schedule to climate change
With shorter winters and warmer summers, farmers are planting earlier to adapt.
Details
Transcript
More On This
Farmers adapt seasonal schedule to climate change
Fort Bragg soldiers plant seeds for future careers
Egg prices soar amid inflation, avian flu outbreak
Related Topics
farming
farmer
climate change
More Videos
watch ·
2:46
WRAL WeatherCenter Forecast
watch ·
1:22
Daytime Pick 3 and Pick 4 Drawing
watch ·
1:26
Evening Pick 3 Pick 4 and Cash 5
watch ·
0:57
Powerball Drawing
watch ·
24:57
Brain Game, March 18: Rocky Mount High School vs. Research Triangle High School
watch ·
3:47
ICC prosecutor says Putin could stand trial for crimes
watch ·
2:10
Oldest Irish pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day
watch ·
1:57
Baby allegedly kidnapped by fake CPS worker