— A Cary woman faces murder charges for her involvement in the deaths of her two toddlers.

Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the girls, who are sisters. The children were ages 2 and 3.

Birth records show that Battle had three children, Haven Gabriel, born in August 2016, Amora Lou, born in November 2018, and Trinity Michelle, born in May 2020.

Each child's birth certificate lists a last name of Milbourne, but Battle's neighbors on Noel Ann Court in Cary said they believed she was a single mom. They told WRAL News that she had moved in around three months ago.

Cary police said they had no record of calls for child abuse or neglect for Battle's address.

Information about the oldest child, a boy, the children's father or the cause of the two girls' death was not immediately available.

A caretaker of one of the children told WRAL News that the little girl was a "spitfire" who was full of energy and always happy.

WRAL News has reached out to several of Battle's family members to learn more about her and the children.

