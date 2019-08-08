— A Roanoke Rapids man will use his $100,000 lottery prize to marry his fiancée.

Jeremy McLean stopped at a New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids to pick up soda and bought a $5,000,000 Fortune scratch-off ticket.

The ticket wasn’t a winner, and he was about to leave when he stopped.

“I got back in my truck and started pulling out of the parking lot when something just said I should get another ticket,” McLean said in an NC Education Lottery statement.

He went back into the store and bought another scratch-off ticket.

That one was worth $100,000.

He rushed home to tell his fiancée, Heidi Hobbs.

“He came in yelling, ‘I did it!’” Hobbs said. “When he showed me the ticket, I started jumping on the bed I was so excited.”

The two have been engaged for four years, holding off on getting married until they have the money to do so.

“The first thought that ran through my head when he told me was, ‘We can finally get married,’” Hobbs said. “I don’t want anything fancy, just something simple to celebrate that we’re together.”

After taxes, McLean took home $70,756.

Three $5 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain in the $5,000,000 Fortune game.