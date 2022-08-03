— Two gun buyback events in Durham this weekend will help people who need to safely get rid of their firearms.

Both events will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Gun buyback sites include Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 1007 South Roxboro St. and the Durham County Stadium on Wisteria Avenue.

Visa gift cards will be given for working long guns ($100), handguns ($150) and assault rifles ($200).

A reminder from the Durham County Sheriff's Office read, "All weapons must be unloaded and laying in plain view in your vehicle. When you arrive at the location, law enforcement will give instructions as to the process of retrieving and securing all weapons."

This will be the second gun buyback event in Durham in the last four months. In April, nearly 100 firearms were collected.

"I was pleased to see our community turn out in great numbers," Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said. "We provided gift cards to those who turned in weapons, and we ran out. This is a good problem to have. I look forward to continuing to work with community partners including Judge Pat Evans to get guns off our streets and away from the hands of criminals."