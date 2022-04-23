Technology

Don't call him CEO: Jack Dorsey says he's 'Block Head' now

Posted April 23, 2022 7:25 p.m. EDT
Updated April 23, 2022 7:26 p.m. EDT

FILE - Technology entrepreneur Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 7, 2019. A regulatory disclosure Friday, April 22, 2022, from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block's CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure Friday from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block's CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately.

It's a semantic change only and there “will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities,” the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business as Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November. Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey's title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his official role at the electric car maker. The two know each other — Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.