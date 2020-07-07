Local News

Deputies: 12-year-old child shot 8-year-old in the back in Duplin County

Posted July 7, 2020 10:23 a.m. EDT

Beulaville, N.C. — Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.

It happened Monday in the Beulaville area of the county, WITN reports.

Deputies say the child was shot in the back by a 12-year-old.

It’s not known how serious the injuries were or of any relationship between the two children.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

