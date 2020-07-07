Deputies: 12-year-old child shot 8-year-old in the back in Duplin County
Posted July 7, 2020 10:23 a.m. EDT
Beulaville, N.C. — Deputies in Duplin County say they’re investigating the shooting of an eight-year-old by another child.
It happened Monday in the Beulaville area of the county, WITN reports.
Deputies say the child was shot in the back by a 12-year-old.
It’s not known how serious the injuries were or of any relationship between the two children.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.