— A father and son have now been missing more than 15 hours after a fishing trip along the Neuse River in Goldsboro.

After a short break overnight, searches resumed in the daylight Thursday morning for a 5-year-old boy who fell into the water while fishing Wednesday night and for his father, who jumped in trying to rescue him.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Goldsboro Boating Access Area at 2091 U.S. Highway 117. Wayne County officials said the boy and father were on the dock fishing when the child fell. When the father attempted to save the boy, both went missing in the strong current.

“The water is moving, it is about 3 to 4 miles an hour," said Joel Gillie, the county's public information officer. "So from the bank, it does not look all that bad, but from the bank it is always dangerous.”

Gillie said a helicopter and seven boats were working to find the father and son Thursday. The water is about 10 feet deep, he said.​

A witness called 911 on Wednesday while a boater in the river tried to save the two without success.

Multiple search crews responded, including Arr-Mac Water Response, Goldsboro Water Rescue, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Dive Team, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and Wayne County EMS.

Searches continued in the dark for around six hours by boat Wednesday night and then by helicopter before the search was paused around 2 a.m.

Gillie said the darkness presented issues for the search crews, who had to use sonar in the search.

A cousin, Rasheda Bryant, said the two love to fish and do it all the time.

"They just bought some new fishing poles, the little boy would get excited about coming out here fishing with his dad and spending time with him like that, so this is tragic," Bryant said. "They’re both fighters, full of joy, I was just with them last night ... so for this to be happening right now seems so unreal."

Bryant said at least 20 or 30 family members rushed to the dock Wednesday as soon as they learned what happened.

The family is asking for prayers.

"We want to be hopeful," Bryant said. "There is a God, keep us in your prayers."