— Veronica Schanzenbacher just became the fourth winner of a new of Corvette Stingray and $100,000 in cash after purchasing a $5 scratch-off ticket from the Creedmoor Food Store on North Durham Avenue.

The Corvette & Cash ticket was purchased Monday, and Schanzenbacher claimed her cash prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She took home $71,011 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The Corvette & Cash game launched in July with four top prizes of a Corvett Stingray and a $100,000 cash prize that could be won instantly on a scratch-off.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, winners get to choose a 2021 model or other available model and pick their favorite options. The sports car is worth up to $109,600.

A fifth Corvette plus $100,000 in cash will be the grand prize in a second-chance drawing in the game. The drawing is scheduled for April 20. The deadline to enter the drawing will be April 15.