— A crane crashed through the roof of a Raleigh home on Thursday afternoon.

Erin Banks, who owns the home on Northclift Drive, says her two daughters, ages 2 and 20, had just walked outside at the time. She says the crane was there today to help cut down some trees.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Banks says she's not sure when they can get the roof fixed.

The crane belonged to Molina’s Tree Company, and it actually crashed through the house twice before the damage was done.

"They went to pick the crane up, and when they went to pick the crane back up, they dropped it again," Banks said. "They dropped it on the house, and it's messed up the whole roof and the frame."

Molina's says it will work with the family to repair the house.