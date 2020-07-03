— A Planet Fitness sits less than a mile from the North Carolina-South Carolina border, and has a line that is wrapped around the building.

That's because right now, gyms aren't allowed to open in North Carolina. Under Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper's plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state, gyms and bars remain closed.

But they aren't closed in South Carolina. People are so desperate to go to the gym, they are crossing state lines get some gym exercise in.

The line at a fitness club in Fort Mill looking more like a night club.

"I’ve waited as much as 30 minutes or more," said Joe Kasper, a gym member at Planet Fitness.

These long lines are pushing the gym's capacity -- which is only 89 people.

Many of the people going to the gym said they've never been before.

Kasper said these new guests are impeding his ability to be able to get into the gym.

This story originally appeared on WCNC.