Franklin Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Posted March 13, 2021 12:11 p.m. EST

A Franklin Correctional Center offender has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The offender, a man in his early 60s, had pre-existing medical conditions and passed away at a hospital on Friday. He was not identified in a release.

“We are continuing our extensive efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “I urge the staff and offenders to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. It’s important.”

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 19 and was hospitalized days later. An early review shows that COVID-19 was at least a contributing factor to his death.

