Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, 'minor' issues

Posted July 18, 2020 10:49 p.m. EDT
Updated July 18, 2020 10:50 p.m. EDT

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A department spokesperson said Saturday, July 18, 2020, that Ross has been hospitalized for “minor, non-coronavirus related issues." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was hospitalized for “minor, non-coronavirus related issues,” a department spokesperson said Saturday.

Ross, 82, is “doing well” and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.

