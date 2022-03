ARE DROPPING. 25 DEGREES COMING >> WEEKS AFTER THIS HOME HERE COLLAPSED INTO THE OCEAN ON THE OUTER BANKS. EXPERTS SAID IT WOULDN'T BE THE LAST. THE ONE NEXT DOOR COULD GO AT ANY MOMENT AND THEY SAY CLIMATE CHANGE JUST KEEPS INCREASING THE THREAT. WRAL'S KEENAN WILLARD JOINS US LIVE FROM THE OUTER BANKS WHERE A MEETING TONIGHT WILL EDUCATE HOMEOWNERS ABOUT THEIR OPTIONS. KEENAN. >> WE KNOW THIS IS WHAT'S CAUSING ALL THE CONCERN IN THIS AREA RIGHT NOW. TAKE A LOOK. I'M RIGHT NEXT TO THE SIDE OF A HOUSE THAT ALREADY CRASHED INTO THE OCEAN AND THE ONE RIGHT NEXT DOOR IS ABOUT TO DO THE SAME. YOU CAN SEE RIGHT HERE. THE OCEAN IS ALREADY ALL THE WAY UNDERNEATH THE FOUNDATION OF THIS HOUSE. THAT'S UP ON STILTS HERE. IT'S LEANING ON ITS FOUNDATION OUT OVER THE WATER. AND EXPERTS TELL ME IT COULD BE A MATTER OF DAYS OR EVEN HOURS BEFORE THIS HOUSE CRASHES INTO THE OCEAN. THE SAME THREAT IS BASICALLY BEING FACED BY EVERY HOUSE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD. AND TONIGHT WE'RE GOING HAVE A COMMUNITY MEETING HERE FOR PEOPLE TO FIND OUT WHAT OPTION WILL BE THE BEST FOR THEM GOING FORWARD AND SOME OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD SAY THEY'RE NOT READY TO MOVE OUT JUST YET. YOU CAN'T BEAT THE VIEW FROM THESE HOMES ON OCEAN DRIVE IN RODANTHE AMONG THE BEACHFRONT HOUSES IN THIS OUTER BANKS COMMUNITY, THE ATLANTIC RISES RIGHT UP TO THEIR DOORSTEP RECENTLY. THAT'S BECOME MORE AND MORE OF A PROBLEM OVER GEOLOGIC TIME. IT IS FINALLY COME TO THE TIPPING POINT HERE. >> WHERE SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAVE TO BE DONE 3 WEEKS AGO, RISING WATER LEVEL SENT ONE OF THESE HOUSES CRASHING INTO THE OCEAN, SCATTERING NAILS, INSULATION AND OTHER DEBRIS FOR MILES DOWN THE SHORE. LEADERS OF THIS FEDERALLY PROTECTED BEACH FRONTS. A COLLAPSING HOMES HURT THE ENVIRONMENT AS WELL AS VACATIONERS. AND IT LOOKS LIKE THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR IS NEXT. THAT HOUSE COULD COLLAPSE. PIECES ARE FALLING OFF OF THE HOME. >> WE'RE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF OUR VISITORS HERE IN CAPE HATTERAS, NATIONAL SEASHORE. THE PARK SUPERINTENDENT SAYS BARRIER ISLANDS, THE SAND THAT MAKES UP THE OUTER BANKS NATURALLY SHIFTS AND MOVES. BUT STUDIES SHOW CLIMATE CHANGE IS SPEEDING UP THE PROCESS. THE LATEST REPORT FROM THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION SAYS BY 2050 CLIMATE CHANGE WILL CAUSE THE OCEANS TO RISE. ANOTHER FOOT ON THE EAST COAST. SO THAT DOES INDICATE THAT CLIMATE CHANGE AND SEA-LEVEL RISE. >> IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO MAKE THESE PROBLEMS GET WORSE AND MAKE IT EVEN MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE. >> THESE COASTAL AREAS WITH 8 OF THE 11 HOMES ON OCEAN DRIVE. NOW FACING THREATS FROM THE WATER. THE COUNTY AND PARK SERVICE ARE SET TO HOLD A MEETING TONIGHT FOR HOMEOWNERS. THEY'RE EXPECTING A DIFFICULT CONVERSATION. YOUR OPTIONS ARE REALLY VERY LIMITED. IT'S GOING TO IT'S GOING TO HIT YOU IN YOUR POCKET BOOK BECAUSE THE HOUSE EITHER HAVE TO BE DEMOLISHED. >> WHAT HAS TO BE REMOVED? SOME HOMEOWNERS DISAGREE. ONE OCEAN DRIVE RESIDENT WHO DIDN'T WANT TO BE IDENTIFIED SAYS HE JUST BOUGHT HIS OWN 4 MONTHS AGO AND THE WATER LEVEL WAS MUCH LOWER WHEN HE VISITED LAST YEAR. JUST LIKE ANYTHING ELSE. >> THE SCIENTISTS DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN I COULD GO UP THE BEACH HERE AND THERE'S A ROSEN RATES THAT ARE INCREASING. WE'RE GAINING BEACH UP OF NORTH. THE MAN SAYS HE WOULD CONSIDER SHORT-TERM FIXES LIKE REINFORCING HIS HOME'S FOUNDATION WITH SANDBAGS BEFORE ABANDONING SHIP. >> MY HOUSE LUCKILY IS ESSENTIALLY THE FOR THIS ONE BACK. IT WAS MOVED INTO IN 2018 PUT ON 16 FOOT, EMBEDDED PILINGS. THIS HOUSE ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE AND NEITHER AM I. >> THAT COMMUNITY MEETINGS GOING TO START IN ABOUT 45 MINUTES AT THE ROAD AND THE COMMUNITY CENTER AGAIN ABOUT 45 MINUTES FROM NOW. THAT COMMUNITY MEETING. BACK TO YOU. YOU UNDERSTAND PEOPLE WANT TO BE THERE. IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL, BUT COULD BE REALLY DANGEROUS.