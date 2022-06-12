When I started my business in 2007, I had no idea just how much climate change was going to impact my business as a whole. And so we've actually been adapting over the years, little by little, but now it seems like it's speeding up even more. Not only have we been in a statewide drought for almost two decades and that's pretty much true for the whole West Coast, despite all this water and all this greenery, we're in a drought. But just four years ago we had a major forest fire that was started by a human throwing fireworks in the forest. The effect of the fire was magnified by the drought, had a massive impact on our tourism. We had to close this area down for a couple of years and this shut down the biggest tourist attraction in Oregon falls and all the nearby waterfalls and also filled the Willamette Valley was smoke choking our city, shutting down many of our activities, all these trees and vegetation is now gone. We have a massive landslide issues and landslides are always an issue in Oregon, but when you burn the forest up it only becomes worse. So we're about to get off the main freeway and begin driving the Columbia scenic highway and over the last few years they've had to put in massive amounts of special fencing to avoid rocks, falling trees falling and whole landslides and all the ice on the mountains. The glaciers are shrinking. Our year round skiing opportunities are disappearing on Mount Hood and the rivers are lower and people like me that love rafting and kayaking, we have to time our trips to the rivers for the water flows. I just think there's there's so many opportunities there that we can grow from it because at the end of the day, if we're going to make a difference, it's going to take all of us throughout the world. This climate change is happening real fast.