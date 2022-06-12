  • Weather

    Severe Weather Map 30 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston, Harnett, and Northampton counties. Details

National News

Climate change, drought and wildfires is upending the US tourism industry

Tags: tourism, wildfires, climate change

Climate change is impacting companies of all kinds. Those catering to tourists are witnessing changes firsthand and that's changing how they run their businesses. Now we have new details on how one Portland, Oregon company is transforming their trips because of drought-fueled wildfires.