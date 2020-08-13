— China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday it has extended punitive tariffs on Indian optical fiber products for five years.

The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019. It takes effect Aug. 14.

It is unclear if the move is in any way related to a recent bout of antagonisms between the Asian giants linked to a border dispute that turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

The tariffs on single-mode optical fiber range from 7.4% to 30.6% and were first imposed in August 2014.

Optical fiber is used in telecommunications networks.

Earlier this month, India kept in place tariffs on Chinese-made solar power products that were imposed to protect its own manufacturers.