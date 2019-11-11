— At least two people were taken for medical care and nearly 100 residents were taken to other nearby facilities after a mysterious odor was reported Monday morning at a Johnston County assisted living facility, authorities said.

Clayton town officials later confirmed that the smell was from Blastercorp, an industrial grade product that serves as a cleaner and lubricant and is available at home improvement stores.

The incident was reported before 8 a.m. at Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, which is in the 100 block of Springbrook Drive near N.C. Highway 42.

The incident was first reported as a gas leak but law enforcement authorities later said the smell could have been from a variety of sources.

Stacy Beard, town spokeswoman for Clayton, said the Blastercorp product was sprayed on meal cart wheels in the rear of the building, and the smell became intense for workers in that part of the building.

Several ambulances responded to the scene after they were called about the odor.

Two workers were rushed to Johnston Health after the complained of not feeling well. They were checked out and released.

Officials said they were in the process of evacuating all 94 residents when they determined what the smell was and devised plans to minimize the smell.

Officials from Piedmont Natural Gas was called to the scene but they concluded gas was not involved.