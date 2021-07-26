Local News

Century-old graves in historic church cemetery vandalized

Posted July 26, 2021 10:53 a.m. EDT

By Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer

Council, N.C. — Graves in a historic church cemetery dating back to the 1800s were vandalized on Sunday night.

Around 8 to 10 headstones were damaged or turned over in the cemetery of Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church near Elizabethtown, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

The historic church was established in 1845 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The sheriff's office is requesting help identifying whoever is responsible for the vandalism to these grave sites.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

