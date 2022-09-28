Cars burn in fire at dealership on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Local News

Brett Knese
, WRAL multimedia journalist
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire broke out Wednesday at a used car dealership on Capital Boulevard.

Before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to flames at Imports City of Raleigh, located at 3244 Capital Boulevard and behind the Cook Out at the corner of Starmount Drive.

Multiple cars were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters said flames were coming from the roof when they arrived at the scene. No one was injured.

At least one northbound lane of Capital Boulevard was closed, but at 4 a.m. the closure was not impacting traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

