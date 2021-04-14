— A dead body was found in a car at a Durham park Wednesday morning, police said.

A group of day campers arrived at Leigh Farm Park, near the Durham-Chapel Hill line, at about 8:30 a.m. and found a car on the side of the road with someone inside. They called police, and first responders determined the person was dead.

Police characterized the case as a "criminal investigation," but they provided no details about how the person died or anything else about the case.