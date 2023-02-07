Out and About

Plans shared for Charlotte's new 'Brevard District'

The reimagined entertainment area would center around the future transit hub, Hornets practice facility, and Spectrum Center.

During Monday's Charlotte City Council committee meetings, new details were shared about city leaders' plans to turn the area around the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and Spectrum Center into an entertainment district.

Plans to put the CTC underground and build the Charlotte Hornets practice facility are going to massively change the area around South Brevard and East Trade Streets. City planners are pitching the project as an opportunity to create the "Brevard District."

“If we’re intentional about it, we can create something unique and special for our citizens,” said Tracy Dodson, Charlotte assistant city manager, to city council members.

The new bus hub being underground leaves room for restaurants, retail, offices, and hotels above.

