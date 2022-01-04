  • Closings

    151 closings/delays reported, including Durham, Orange, and Wake public schools. View all

  • Weather

    8 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston and Chatham counties. Details

banner
Health Team

Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

Posted January 4, 2022 7:44 a.m. EST
Updated January 4, 2022 7:45 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery, the medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday with an intestinal obstruction, which the statement said has been resolved, without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet, and there isn't yet an expected date for his discharge.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.