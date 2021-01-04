— Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are trying to track down a grenade purchased at a Brunswick County thrift store over the summer that could pose a threat to the new owner.

WECT reports the grenade was sold by a vendor at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall, located at 2773 Ocean Highway West near Shallotte, on June 13.

Officials say the MK2 grenade, a style of grenade used during World War II, was thought to be inert at the time of the sale.

“However, subsequent information provided to ATF indicates the grenade may still contain materials that could degrade and explode or explode by impact,” the news release stated.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to the ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.