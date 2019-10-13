— Smoke in the cockpit prompted an American Eagle airplane en route from Charlotte to Virginia to make an emergency landing Sunday evening at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the airport said Flight 4911 was carrying 45 people on the plane when it was diverted to RDU.

The flight departed Charlotte shortly after 4 p.m. and had been due to arrive in Hampton/Newport News/Williamsburg shortly thereafter, according to the plane's itinerary on the American Airlines website.

The pilots landed the plane at RDU after they smelled smoke.

No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely at RDU, authorities said.

One passenger requested an evaluation from medical authorities, however.