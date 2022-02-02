— Raleigh police have released the body camera footage related to the death of Daniel Turcios, who was shot multiple times by officers after a crash on Interstate 440 in Raleigh.

A Wake County Superior Court judge had ordered the release of body camera footage two days ago. The video is from five officers involved in the shooting death of Turcios along Interstate 440 on Jan. 11, 2022.

A City of Raleigh spokesperson said the family already agreed for the video to be released Friday. She also said the delay was out of respect of the family, who had said they wanted to see it first but then declined to view it privately.

During the 10 a.m. press conference, Rosa Jerez, Turcios' wife, said she has already been told she can see the video privately but that she believes it is critical that the public needs to see it right away.

According to a translator, Jerez said, "Why do I need to see something that I had to see in real life? I had to watch my husband die and my children had to watch it. I don't need to see this video again. I don't need to do that anymore. I need for the video to be public and for everyone to see how my husband was murdered."

Jerez also said she no longer feels safe after her husband's death.

"They're supposed to be here to protect communities ... how am I supposed to call police when something happens at my house? How am I supposed to believe that they're going to come and protect," she said.

Attorney Dawn Blagrove, head of Emancipate NC, echoed her concern, saying, "How is it reasonable or fair or transparent or create accountability for law enforcement to decide who gets to see what way a judge ordered the release of this video two days ago? There is no reason for this video not to be publicized at this point except that our police department has all the power in this situation."

Parts of the footage will be redacted to protect the privacy of witnesses and due to its graphic nature, according to Judge Bryan Collins. The video was particularly graphic when showing the face of Turcios, he said.

“I find that the release of these videos is necessary to the advance of compelling public interest,” Collins said.

Turcios was shot several times by a Raleigh police officer after refusing to drop his knife along the side of Interstate 440 after a crash, according to a five-day report released by the city of Raleigh.

When police arrived, they found Turcios had been inside one of the cars involved in the accident that had overturned.

Both the Wake County District Attorney's office and the family of the victim did not object to the release of the body camera footage. The whole hearing took about five minutes.

Collins said that release of the body camera footage was important because there was already cell phone video publishing online that shows the shooting. He said that the officer's worn body cameras should provide a more full picture of what happened leading up to Jan. 11.

"The more film, the more video, the better perspective everybody can have about what exactly happened," said Raleigh Police Protective Association Vice President Rick Armstrong.

Turcios's family said in a press conference on Jan. 18 that he was disoriented and confused after being knocked unconscious by the crash. The city's five-day report did not say that he appeared disoriented.

Kerwin Pittman, a social justice activist with watchdog group Emancipate NC, said on Jan. 18 that Turcios spoke limited English. That, combined with being knocked unconscious in the crash, made it difficult for him to understand police officers' demands, Pittman asserted.

Pittman said on Wednesday that he believes that the body camera footage will show that Turcios was shot while lying on the ground, no longer a threat. Armstrong, on the other hand, says that it will "show the officer's actions, which justified that their actions were truly justified."

Officers ordered Turcios to drop his knife 12 times, and once he didn't, they shocked him with a Taser, the city's report says. Video shows that Turcios was shocked by the Taser in the back while he was walking away from police. Turcios fell to the ground, and officers jumped on top of him to try and arrest him.

"When the officers attempted to get control over Mr. Turcios' hands, he swung the knife towards the officers, nearly making contact with Officer Begin," according to the report. That's when Officer A.A. Smith fired his weapon twice.

Turcios fell to the ground again, and attempted to get back up, still "wielding" the knife, according to the city's report. Officer Smith then fired his weapon three more times at Turcios, around five seconds later, the report said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as it does any time an officer fires a weapon, and will report to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. The Raleigh Police Department will also conduct its own investigation into what happened to determine if any policies have been broken.