— A child, last seen playing near the rising water of a creek in a Rolesville neighborhood, drowned on Thursday.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Lord Granville Way just after noon, and a search for the child took about an hour.

The child was found, in the water and unresponsive, near the 5700 block of Massey Branch Drive, about a third of a mile from his home.

More than 6 inches of rain fell over a period of about 48 hours, and the creek was moving quickly Thursday afternoon.

A family friend recalled the child as "a delightful little guy who really loved the Lord."

Neighbors said it was not uncommon for children to play in or near the narrow waterway, which is usually calm and shallow.

Police did not release the name or age of the child.