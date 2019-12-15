— A Bradenton, Florida family says they're grateful to the Raleigh community after kind strangers helped them find their cat, which they lost while stopping to buy a Christmas tree on Tuesday.

Alexis Anderson said she and her husband were driving from New York to their home in Florida on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when they stopped at Boyce Christmas Tree Farms on Mt. Vernon Church Road in Raleigh.

According to Anderson, Lindy, their beloved tabby cat, escaped when her husband opened the car door. Anderson said Lindy was spooked when the Christmas tree was tied to the top of their car.

No one caught Lindy in time, so Anderson quickly emailed local news stations and created "lost cat" flyers to hang in the area.

"We were so distraught," Anderson said. "We did everything to find her."

Anderson visited a nearby Office Depot to print the flyers, which featured her phone number and a photo of Lindy. She said the staff didn't even charge her for the prints when they heard her sad story.

"People were just so amazing -- we would have never found her without them," Anderson said.

The initial search for their pet was unsuccessful, and to Anderson's dismay, it was soon time to resume the 11-hour drive home -- without Lindy. "We were crying as we started our drive home," Anderson said.

But 90 minutes into their trip, the Andersons got a phone call -- someone found Lindy! "When we got the call we immediately pulled off the road," she said.

According to Anderson, someone who lived in the Six Forks Station apartments found Lindy. They called a local animal shelter, and since Lindy was microchipped, the shelter quickly identified the Andersons.

"A resident on the second floor said that they noticed her in a corner and knew it was someone's cat because she looked scared," Anderson said. "When he came back she was still there, so he called the apartment office, and the rest is history. We never met the actual person but we did bless him for finding her."

Anderson and her husband want to thank the man who found Lindy, the shelter, everyone on Facebook who shared the news and the Office Depot employees.

"This is truly a Christmas miracle," she told WRAL News. "I have to say thank you to everyone on Facebook and the shelters and just all the people of Raleigh who reached out to us to help us find her. What an amazing community you have."