  • Closings

    1 closing/delay reported. View all

  • Just In

    Map of new state Senate district clears NC Senate — The state Senate has voted on party lines to approve a new district map for the 50 senators. It now heads to the House, where the Republican majority is expected to pass it Thursday.

Business

$3.4B San Diego airport terminal project is now underway

Posted November 3, 2021 11:23 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road.

The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities.

The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.

Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027.

The airport’s Terminal 2 previously underwent a $1 billion redevelopment.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.