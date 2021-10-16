A 15-year-old Guilford County Schools student is suffering burn injuries after another student set an "intentional" fire on a school bus.

Police said that a a Guilford County Schools bus driver reported a small fire on his bus around 5 p.m.

An unknown, but but flammable substance was placed into a soda bottle before being ignited, officials said. The person who set the fire, a 16-year-old, ran away before the police came.

The 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the burns. Police said they expect to file charges against the teenager who started the fire.