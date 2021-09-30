Local News

15 snakes, one over 25 feet long, removed from Tarboro home in 'terrible' condition

Posted September 30, 2021 4:19 p.m. EDT
Updated October 1, 2021 9:15 a.m. EDT

15 snakes, one over 25 feet long, removed from Tarboro home in 'terrible' condition

Tarboro, N.C. — Animal Services and Detectives responded to an animal welfare check in Tarboro on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officials discovered 15 snakes in the home. Their condition appeared to be terrible, according to officials.

15 snakes, one over 25 feet long, removed from Tarboro home in 'terrible' condition

Three of the snakes were over 19 feet long. One was over 25 feet long.

The snakes were removed from the home.

15 snakes, one over 25 feet long, removed from Tarboro home in 'terrible' condition

Charges are pending for the owner.

Fresh Start Rescue in Wilmington has taken custody of the snakes.

SUGGEST A CORRECTION
Triangle Area Special Offers
Our commenting policy has changed. If you would like to comment, please share on social media using the icons below and comment there.