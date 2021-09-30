— Animal Services and Detectives responded to an animal welfare check in Tarboro on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officials discovered 15 snakes in the home. Their condition appeared to be terrible, according to officials.

Three of the snakes were over 19 feet long. One was over 25 feet long.

The snakes were removed from the home.

Charges are pending for the owner.

Fresh Start Rescue in Wilmington has taken custody of the snakes.