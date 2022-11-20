Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations
The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations.Posted — Updated
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
Other tickets included improper exhaust systems and no marker lights. The online records do not specify what vehicle Glass received these tickets for.
A family member told WRAL News that Glass will not be making a statement. Glass was released on bond and carries a first court date of Jan. 26.
Posts on Glass's Instagram profile showed him participating in dance competitions representing CC & Company Dance Complex in 2018. It is not known in what capacity he is affiliated with the company as of 2022.
His social media pages also indicate that he owned a vehicle customization company and spent a lot of time working on his pickup truck.
A tragedy at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
An out-of-control pickup truck pulling a parade float hit a girl performing with CC & Company Dance Complex, a group that has performed in the parade in the past.
The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her name was not released.
Witnesses told WRAL News the driver of the white pickup truck pulling the CC & Co. Dance float was yelling that he had lost his brakes and could not stop. The truck then careened into the dancers as adults hustled them out of the road.
"All of a sudden we looked up and saw a truck on the other side of the road kind of coming towards us," said Worth Creech, an eyewitness. "They were able to get most of the girls out of the way. Unfortunately, we saw one of the girls get run over."
She said the truck was on a decline, seemingly pushed downhill by the weight of the float behind it.
20-year-old driver charged after hitting, killing 11-year-old dancer during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Related Topics
• Credits
Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.