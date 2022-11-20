Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations

RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations.

Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.

Other tickets included improper exhaust systems and no marker lights. The online records do not specify what vehicle Glass received these tickets for.

After the crash Saturday , the Raleigh Police Department arrested and charged Glass with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

A family member told WRAL News that Glass will not be making a statement. Glass was released on bond and carries a first court date of Jan. 26.

Posts on Glass's Instagram profile showed him participating in dance competitions representing CC & Company Dance Complex in 2018. It is not known in what capacity he is affiliated with the company as of 2022.

His social media pages also indicate that he owned a vehicle customization company and spent a lot of time working on his pickup truck.

A tragedy at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

An out-of-control pickup truck pulling a parade float hit a girl performing with CC & Company Dance Complex, a group that has performed in the parade in the past.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her name was not released.

Video taken from the scene shows the truck as it began to lose control , gaining speed as it blared its horn. Some people scattered out of its way, while others raced towards the truck, trying to stop it from running into the parade patrons ahead of it.

Witnesses told WRAL News the driver of the white pickup truck pulling the CC & Co. Dance float was yelling that he had lost his brakes and could not stop. The truck then careened into the dancers as adults hustled them out of the road.

"All of a sudden we looked up and saw a truck on the other side of the road kind of coming towards us," said Worth Creech, an eyewitness. "They were able to get most of the girls out of the way. Unfortunately, we saw one of the girls get run over."

She said the truck was on a decline, seemingly pushed downhill by the weight of the float behind it.