— Two Raleigh women are in the hospital Monday, recovering from a shooting that took place in California.

The victims, Toni Yrlas and Lane Sheer, work at the Preiss Company in Raleigh, which manages student and multifamily housing.

They were attending a national conference in California, but found themselves in the wrong place, at the wrong time

The Preiss Company said both women had just left a National Apartment Association conference event, "Apartmentalize," when two groups of people were arguing on the street.

At one point, someone in one of the groups brandished a gun and fired shots. Sheer and Yrlas were hit.

According to San Diego Police, one woman was shot in the torso, the other in the hand.

"Lane and Toni will need support for surgeries, transport, rehabilitation, and other medical expenses as they recover from this horrific incident," reads the GoFundMe page set up by a coworker.

But the support they've received, that's been extensive too.

As of Monday evening, more than $100,000 has rolled in, including $10,000 supplied by Donna Preiss, the president of the Preiss Company, and her husband.

The Company released a statement Monday evening that said "The outpouring of support shown by those in our industry has been nothing short of tremendous."