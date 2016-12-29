You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Rose Kivineimi, who was reported missing on Wednesday, was found dead behind a home at 612 Sexton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kivineimi was the subject of a Silver Alert, which has now been canceled.

Authorities said Kiviniemi, who suffered from dementia or a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Yates Place wearing a white night gown.

