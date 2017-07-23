You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Disney Parks are a second home to millions of families across the world. It’s a place where children and adults can experience intense joy and create wonderful memories, even if your baby cried the entire time you were there ... or wouldn’t take a picture with Mickey Mouse for anything.

In order to keep the magic alive, Disney has a knack for making changes to their parks. Disney has just announced two new movies and some major changes to their theme parks that you won't want to miss.

Here’s your complete guide to all the changes (and think you should start planning your trip to see them in person):

1. More Halloween festivities, please!

Halloween time at Disneyland is always amazing and now for the first time you’ll get more spooky fun in Disney’s California Adventure. Starting September 15, Cars Land will celebrate “Haul-O-Ween,” and Buena Vista Street will be themed with Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas".

It’s sure to be a frightfully fabulous celebration.

2. All the Star Wars things

Disney has been working hard to build Star Wars themed lands (officially called Galaxy’s Edge) at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, and they’re set to open in 2019. These are the largest themed “lands” Disney has ever created, and we honestly can’t wait for the immersive experience.

3. Toy Story Land is coming

This is particularly exciting for all the Walt Disney World lovers out there. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is adding Toy Story Land to their ever-expanding park, and it’s set to open in 2018. With two new attractions and a darling atmosphere, you won’t be disappointed.

4. Paradise Pier is getting a makeover

One of the most iconic places in Disney’s California Adventure is Paradise Pier, but it’s getting a major makeover. We seriously couldn’t be more excited. Starting in 2018, it’ll be known as Pixar Pier and will feature more Pixar movies and characters, including “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out” and “Toy Story.”

5. See the live-action Aladdin cast

People are divided on whether or not the leads in Aladdin were the right choice, but there’s no question the live-action remake will be loaded with talent. Power Rangers’ Naomi Scott will play Princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud will be Aladdin, and Will Smith will play Robin Williams’ iconic character, Genie.

Alan Menken is collaborating with the geniuses behind the La La Land soundtrack for this movie, so you know the music will be absolutely incredible.

6. Live-action Dumbo was revealed

We were surprised to find out that Dumbo was getting a makeover, but were tickled to learn Tim Burton is taking on the task of recreating this Disney classic. With Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito playing key characters, this re-do of Dumbo is sure to knock the socks off of Disney lovers everywhere.

Start planning your next Disney vacations, because you’re NOT going to want to miss out on these exciting expansions and changes.