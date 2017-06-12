You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JHO

— A soldier from North Carolina was among three men who were killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, died in Peka Valley in the Nangarhar Province, according to the Department of Defense. Baldridge was shot, officials said.

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland and Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California were also killed.

Officials said the soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY.