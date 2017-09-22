You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Bhw

— A Franklin County man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of an 8-week-old infant, according to the sheriff's office.

Ricky Barlow Weese Jr., 33, of Youngsville, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

The alleged incident happened on March 11. Officials arrested Weese on Thursday.