Youngsville man charged with 2nd-degree murder in infant's death

Youngsville, N.C. — A Franklin County man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of an 8-week-old infant, according to the sheriff's office.

Ricky Barlow Weese Jr., 33, of Youngsville, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

The alleged incident happened on March 11. Officials arrested Weese on Thursday.

