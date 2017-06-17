Youngsville holds memorial for local soldier
Posted 7:32 p.m. today
Updated 26 minutes ago
Youngsville, N.C. — A memorial service to honor Corporal Dillon Baldridge, one of three United States soldiers killed in Afghanistan last weekend, was held in Youngsville Saturday night.
"It's important to me because Dillon played on this field," organizer Carol Young said. "I used to work for Parks and Rec and watching him grow up and play on this field. ANd it's very important to me for this to be on this field because he was part of this."
Baldridge's father, brother and girlfriend will attend the service. They say it's not just about Bladridge, but honoring all of those who've made that ultimate sacrifice.
