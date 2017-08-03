You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The downtown Durham YMCA will reopen Thursday at noon after 42 people were taken to area hospitals during a poolside chemical spill on Wednesday afternoon.

The pool will remain closed until further notice.

"We want to maintain the highest levels of safety in the pool area," said YMCA officials. "That’s why we’re requesting that local officials perform an additional inspection of the pool. Until that inspection is complete, the pool will remain closed."

According to Jennifer Nelson, Associate Vice President of Communications for the YMCA of the Triangle, a lifeguard noticed a strong chemical odor near the indoor pool pump room Wednesday afternoon.The YMCA immediately contacted EMS, who contacted the Durham Fire Department, which declared a hazmat situation at about 2:45 p.m.

Authorities said the chemical was sodium hypochlorite, not chlorine as the Durham Fire Department initially stated. Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical used for everyday upkeep of swimming pools, authorities said.

According to Nelson, about 100 campers swam in the pool as part of their daily routine Wednesday before being taken back to their camp at Club Boulevard Elementary School. At about 3 p.m., some children began complaining of breathing issues and staff members contacted EMS and parents, Nelson said.

“Everybody came out coughing, choking, spitting up and then they told everybody to get out of the pool and then once everybody was out they were choking and spitting up,” said 9-year-old camper Kamali Siler.

According to Wil Glenn with the City of Durham, 40 children between the ages of 6 and 12 and two adults were taken to either Duke Hospital or Duke Regional Hospital.

Six children were deemed to be in serious condition by EMS workers at the scene, but their conditions improved at area hospitals, authorities said. Most children were released from the hospital by Thursday morning.

​

Glenn said those taken from the YMCA to area hospitals were exhibiting symptoms that included vomiting, respiratory illness and skin and eye irritation. Long term exposure to sodium hypochlorite could result in chronic conjunctivitis and pulmonary edema- a build up of fluid in the lungs, according to WRAL's Dr. Allen Mask.

Fire officials said that the spill occurred as a result of a mechanical issue that caused the sodium hypochlorite to mix with another chemical in a way that was not intended. They said the symptoms were caused largely by fumes from the chemical mixture as opposed to exposure to the chemical in the water.

“Some sort of mechanical issue, whether it’s a pinhole in the tubing or the piping that goes to the chemicals or maybe one of the seals on tops of the vats was not properly sealed, But, it appears it leaked out and caused that issue,” said Willie Hall with the Durham Fire Department.

Parents said that the camp was a seven week program and is scheduled to end Friday. While most parents said their children would attend the final two days of the program, many agreed that swimming would not be allowed.

Most parents said they they believed the situation was well handled by the YMCA and hospital staff.

The Downtown Durham YMCA was last inspected on Jan. 4 2016 and four points were deducted from its public health inspection, but it was unclear why those points were deducted.