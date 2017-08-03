You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Downtown Durham YMCA reopened Thursday at noon after 42 people were taken to area hospitals during a chemical spill on Wednesday afternoon.

An external disaster recovery team cleaned up the chemical residue overnight and a pool contractor began repairs Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Downtown Durham YMCA. The pool will remain closed until further notice.

"We want to maintain the highest levels of safety in the pool area," said YMCA officials. "That’s why we’re requesting that local officials perform an additional inspection of the pool. Until that inspection is complete, the pool will remain closed."

Fire officials said that the spill occurred as a result of a mechanical issue with the pool pump that caused the sodium hypochlorite to mix with another chemical in a way that was not intended. They said the symptoms were caused largely by fumes from the chemical mixture as opposed to exposure to the chemical in the water.

"That pump malfunctioned, which caused a spillage of one of the chemicals in the pump room itself. That chemical connected with the other chemical and caused a chemical reaction that produced the off-gassing and that caused the symptoms we saw yesterday," said Foster Perry, regional vice president of the YMCA of the Triangle

According to a September 2016 inspection form from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the facility did not have a chlorine gas detector. The Downtown Durham YMCA met all county and state requirements in that September inspection, according to a statement from the organization.

A spokesperson with the YMCA said Thursday that once the mechanical issue that caused the chemical leak is repaired, the facility will request an additional inspection of the pump room and the pool before it is reopened to the public.

The organization will also add an additional daily internal check of chemicals and pump rooms at all YMCA of the Triangle pools going forward. Chlorine and pH levels at all pools will also be checked more frequently.

"We're also asking aquatics staff to be more attentive to sounds, smells or anything out of the ordinary," the YMCA of the Triangle said in a statement Thursday.

According to the Perry, the pool's certified operator checks the pump room twice daily and the pool where the chemical spill occurred had been inspected at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"There was not an issue at that point yesterday morning," he said. "We've narrowed down the window from late morning to early afternoon, so it was within a few hours it was caught. Their morning check did not detect anything out of the normal."

Pool equipment at all YMCA of the Triangle locations will be checked, Perry said.

According to Jennifer Nelson, Associate Vice President of Communications for the YMCA of the Triangle, a lifeguard noticed a strong chemical odor near the indoor pool pump room Wednesday afternoon.The YMCA immediately contacted EMS, who contacted the Durham Fire Department, which declared a hazmat situation at about 2:45 p.m.

In the first 911 call regarding the incident, the caller tells a dispatcher that a 33-year-old lifeguard was having breathing trouble and was sweating. The caller also said the lifeguard noticed a "strong smell of chlorine."

Authorities said the chemical was sodium hypochlorite, a chemical used for everyday upkeep of swimming pools, authorities said.

According to Nelson, about 100 campers swam in the pool as part of their daily routine Wednesday before being taken back to their camp at Club Boulevard Elementary School. At about 3 p.m., some children began complaining of breathing issues and staff members contacted EMS and parents, Nelson said.

“Everybody came out coughing, choking, spitting up and then they told everybody to get out of the pool and then once everybody was out they were choking and spitting up,” said 9-year-old camper Kamali Siler.

According to Wil Glenn with the City of Durham, 40 children between the ages of 6 and 12 and two adults were taken to either Duke Hospital or Duke Regional Hospital.

Six children were deemed to be in serious condition by EMS workers at the scene, but their conditions improved at area hospitals, authorities said. No children were admitted to the hospital.

Glenn said those taken from the YMCA to area hospitals were exhibiting symptoms that included vomiting, respiratory illness and skin and eye irritation. Long term exposure to sodium hypochlorite could result in chronic conjunctivitis and pulmonary edema- a build up of fluid in the lungs, according to WRAL's Dr. Allen Mask.

Parents said that the camp was a seven week program and is scheduled to end Friday. While most parents said their children would attend the final two days of the program, many agreed that swimming would not be allowed.

Most parents said they they believed the situation was well handled by the YMCA and hospital staff.